Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A review of support services for pupils is to be carried out in the region

An in-depth review is to be carried out of support services for pupils in Dumfries and Galloway who need extra help with their schooling.

It comes with more than 6,000 children now identified as having additional support needs.

Figures across Scotland have more than doubled since 2010 with levels in the region 5% above the national average.

A review is now to be carried out as part of a strategy to address future operational and financial pressures.

Additional support needs - or ASN - can result from disability or health conditions such as autism and well as social, emotional and family issues.

Enhance provision

A report to the council's children and young people committee warns that if left unchecked the growing demand for additional support locally could impact on the level of provision for pupils in most need of help.

The local authority allocated an extra £400,000 last year in a bid to keep pace with the level of need and, at the same time, enhance provision.

A review is now to be carried out and a plan will be presented to councillors in the autumn.

As part of the review, the educational psychology service will also compare local provision against other councils throughout Scotland and highlight areas of best practice.