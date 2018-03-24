Image copyright Jim Barton Image caption Glentress already attracts an estimated 300,000 visitors each year

A council is being advised to approve multi-million pound tourism expansion plans in a Borders forest.

An application has been submitted for 56 eco-cabins and 10 miles (16km) of new trails at Glentress near Peebles.

It has been estimated the investment could generate an extra £1m a year and create up to 60 jobs.

Scottish Borders Council is being recommended to approve the project as it would bring "significant economic benefit" to the area.

The forest is already estimated to attract about 300,000 visitors a year to the region.

The new scheme - a partnership between Forest Enterprise Scotland and Forest Holidays - hopes to build on that.

It aims to encourage people to enjoy longer stays by providing "high quality accommodation" on the site.

The application is scheduled to be heard by the local authority's planning committee when it meets on Monday.

Officials have advised approval with a string of conditions attached.