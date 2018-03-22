South Scotland

Motorcyclist dies after A7 crash near Galashiels

  • 22 March 2018
Edinburgh Royal Infirmary
Image caption The man died at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary following the crash on the A7

A motorcyclist has died in hospital after a crash on the A7 in the Scottish Borders.

The 55-year-old from Edinburgh suffered fatal injuries when his bike came off the road near Galashiels on Tuesday.

He was taken to the Borders General Hospital and then transferred to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where he died on Thursday morning.

Anyone who has information about the incident has been asked to contact the police.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites