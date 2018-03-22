Boys charged after former Selkirk mill fire
- 22 March 2018
Two boys have been arrested and charged in connection with a fire at a disused mill building in the Scottish Borders.
Police and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called out to the incident at the Heather Mills site in Selkirk on Sunday evening.
A statement confirmed that two youths - aged 12 and 13 - had been arrested over the blaze.
It added that a report would now be submitted to the Children's Reporter.