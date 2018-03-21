Image copyright New Land Assets Image caption The plans would include a hotel, retail units and a petrol station

Detailed plans for a £12m development near the terminus of the Borders Railway will be lodged within weeks.

Edinburgh-based New Land Assets is behind the Tweedbank scheme which includes a hotel, retail units, drive-through coffee shop and petrol station.

The company said feedback from a recent community consultation event had been "positive".

Managing director Duncan Hamilton said the "overwhelming majority" of people were supportive of the project.

The company has claimed the development could create up to 100 jobs and attract other investment.

It said it would now review the public feedback and look to submit a detailed planning application "in the coming weeks".