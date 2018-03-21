Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Calum McMorrin died in the crash in Dumfries and Galloway in August 2016

A woman has been given a community payback order and a driving ban after a crash which claimed the life of a 24-year-old motorcyclist.

Bhawna Sodhi, 40, of Edinburgh, admitted careless driving near Southerness in August 2016.

Calum McMorrin, 24, of Kirkintilloch, died in the accident.

At Dumfries Sheriff Court, Sodhi was ordered to carry out 160 hours unpaid work and disqualified from driving for 15 months.

The court heard she had stopped at a pottery shop at Mainsriddle on the Solway coast to pick up some souvenirs and when she returned to her car she had done a three-point turn across the road into the path of a motorcycle.

'Error of judgement'

Mr McMorrin was unable to avoid the car and died in the crash.

Sodhi admitted driving carelessly and causing him to be so severely injured that he died.

An advocate described it as an "error of judgement that resulted in fatal consequences" by a "normally cautious and careful driver in the wrong place at the wrong time".

Sheriff Brian Mohan said it was a tragedy not just for the victim but for his family.

He described the accident as resulting from a "momentary inattention" and made Sodhi the subject of the community payback order.