Jim Clark museum work to start in summer

Image copyright Scottish Borders Council Image caption The new expanded museum is expected to open to the public in late spring next year

Work on a new £1.6m museum in the Scottish Borders to celebrate the life of double Formula One world champion Jim Clark will start in the summer.

It will follow events to mark the 50th anniversary of his death to be held in April this year.

The new museum will provide expanded exhibition space showcasing memorabilia, trophies and cars.

The current facility will shut on 31 May with the new one expected to open in late spring next year.

Image caption Jim Clark won two Formula One world championships in the 1960s

Scottish Borders Council's executive member for culture and sport Euan Jardine said: "Thanks to the funding support from a range of partners this exciting project will provide a superb facility to highlight the remarkable achievements of Jim Clark to visitors from across the world and will be open in time for the tourist season next year.

"The Jim Clark Trust's fundraising campaign attracted support from across the UK and far beyond, with donations large and small contributing towards their £300,000 total, and I'd like to thank the trust and all their supporters for helping us make this project possible.

"The development of a high quality, modern museum in Duns to celebrate the life of Jim Clark, who is still considered amongst the greatest ever racing drivers, will bring visitors in from across the world and will be a fantastic boost to the local economy of Berwickshire and the wider Scottish Borders."

Jim Clark factfile

Image caption Clark was born in Fife but grew up in the Scottish Borders

Born: 4 March 1936 in Kilmany in Fife

Died: 7 April 1968 aged 32 at Hockenheim in Germany

Formula One races: 73. Wins: 25

First race: 1960 Dutch Grand Prix. First win: 1962 Belgian Grand Prix

Last win: 1968 South African Grand Prix. Last race: 1968 South African Grand Prix

The new facility will continue to be run by the charitable trust Live Borders.

Director of Managed Services Lynne Irons said: "We are excited to have confirmation of when work will start on creating the new museum facility and once again I'd like to thank all the funders, including those who individually donated to the Jim Clark Trust, for contributing to what will be a much improved facility.

"I have no doubt that the upcoming anniversary weekend will once again highlight how much interest there remains in Jim Clark's life and achievements and that bodes well for the future visitor numbers to the new museum."

The driver was born in Kilmany in Fife, but raised in the Borders, and was crowned Formula One world champion in 1963 and 1965.