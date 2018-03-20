Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened on the A68 south of Earlston

A 54-year-old man has died following a two-vehicle crash on the A68 in the Scottish Borders.

The accident - involving a northbound silver Kia and a black Fiat - happened near the Ravenswood roundabout south of Earlston at about 16:10 on Monday.

The man was taken to the Royal Infirmary in Edinburgh but died shortly after being admitted.

A woman in her 40s was also taken to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed for about seven hours in both directions while investigations were conducted at the scene.

Police now want to hear from anyone who witnessed the accident.

Sgt John Easton said: "Sadly a man has died in this collision and we are keen to hear from anyone who can assist us with our ongoing inquiries."