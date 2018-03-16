Family threat ex-policeman sentenced

A former police inspector has been ordered by a sheriff to attend a domestic abuse behavioural programme.

Michael Kneeshaw, 52, from Thornhill, admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards his wife and two children over a six-year period.

He was given a community payback order with a condition that he is supervised for 26 months.

In addition to the behaviour programme he was told to carry out 170 hours unpaid work and pay £900 compensation.

Kneeshaw had previously admitted that on various occasions - in Castle Douglas and elsewhere - he behaved in a threatening or abusive manner to his wife and two daughters - now both grown up - between October 2010 and January 2016.

'Made life miserable'

The court heard that he repeatedly shouted at his family, demanded that they extensively clean the family home before his return from work and made derogatory remarks about his wife.

Pleas of not guilty to two other charges of assault and breach of the peace were accepted.

Sheriff Linda Nicolson granted a non-harassment order banning Kneeshaw from contacting or approaching his wife and one daughter for three years and the other daughter for one year.

"It was apparent from the evidence that you made family life miserable, particularly for your wife, over this period," the sheriff told him.