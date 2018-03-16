Image copyright Hugh Carswell Image caption The Scottish Ensemble is one of the highlights of this year's programme

The programme has been launched for what is billed as "Scotland's largest rural performing arts festival".

The 39th year of the Dumfries and Galloway event runs from 25 May to 3 June.

It promises 10 days of music, theatre, dance, comedy and children's shows in venues across the region.

Ken Gouge, who chairs the festival, said support from funders meant it was "growing bigger and better year-on-year".

The programme includes the Scottish Ensemble, The National Theatre of Scotland and Scottish Dance Theatre.

Image copyright Dumfries and Galloway Arts Festival Image caption Also among the performers this year is Robyn Stapleton

Alan Bissett, Robyn Stapleton, Fred MacAulay and Mary Ann Kennedy are also in the line-up this year.

Mr Gouge said Dumfries and Galloway Arts Festival had been able to secure performers of the "highest quality" and bring them to "even the smallest venues" across the region.

He said that ensured it remained a "key event on Scotland's wider cultural map".

Image copyright Dumfries and Galloway Arts Festival Image caption The festival promises events at venues right across Dumfries and Galloway

Dumfries and Galloway Council's events champion, Adam Wilson, said the festival was "more ambitious" with every passing year.

He added that it was "raising the bar" for quality developments in the arts in the region.

Festival programme director, Peter Renwick, said: "Once again we have a 10-day programme of some of the best performing arts events in the country in venues across the breadth of Dumfries and Galloway.

"We have a full line-up of internationally-significant performing artists plus a great selection of some of our home-grown talent."