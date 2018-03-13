Image copyright Google Image caption The vehicle was stopped on the A74(M) in Dumfries and Galloway

Police have uncovered a cannabis haul with a street value of about £29,000 in a car in southern Scotland.

They stopped the vehicle as it was heading south on the A74(M) near Ecclefechan shortly after 17:00 on Monday.

A police statement said that a 28-year-old man from Rochdale had been arrested.

It added that a report had been sent to the procurator fiscal.