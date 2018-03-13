Driver injured in car and lorry crash near Biggar
- 13 March 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A driver is in a serious condition after a crash between a lorry and a car in the Borders.
The accident happened on the A701 near Biggar at about 18:20 on Monday.
Firefighters had to cut the injured driver from their vehicle before they were taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.
Another person was treated at the scene by paramedics.