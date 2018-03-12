Regeneration schemes share £26m

Image copyright Scottish Borders Council Image caption A permanent home for the Great Tapestry of Scotland is among the projects being funded

A string of regeneration schemes across Scotland are to share £26m in funding.

The Scottish government and Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (Cosla) investment has been estimated to help support or create hundreds of jobs.

Local Government Minister Kevin Stewart made the announcement at Paisley Museum which will receive £4m.

Another beneficiary of the Regeneration Capital Grant Fund is the plan for a permanent home for the Great Tapestry of Scotland in Galashiels.

Image copyright Renfrewshire Council Image caption The announcement was made at Paisley Museum which is to receive £4m

The full list of projects is:

Cairndow Community Childcare and Family Centre (Argyll and Bute) - £811,198

The Rockfield Centre (Argyll and Bute) - £420,000

Duncan Place Resource Centre (City of Edinburgh) - £1,197,765

Rutherglen Links Office Pavilions (Clyde Gateway) - £2m

Stornoway Regeneration Programme (Comhairle nan Eiliean Siar) - £2.3m

Saving Moat Brae (Dumfries and Galloway) - £615,305

Kilmarnock Academy Legacy Project (East Ayrshire) - £2m

Ochiltree Community Hub (East Ayrshire) - £352,478

Lock 16 Canalside Community Hub (Falkirk) - £972,000

Dreel Halls (Fife) - £360,000

Tayport Community Hub (Fife) - £500,000

Govan Old - A Focus for Community Renewal (Glasgow City) - £1.9m

Sighthill Enterprise Wharf (Glasgow City) - £650,000

Strathdearn Community Developments (Highland) - £500,000

Carse Outdoor Hub (Highland) - £850,000

Morvern Community Business Hub (Highland) - £788,000

Thomas Telford Corpach Marina (Highland) - £1,465,000

Regenerating Rosewell (Midlothian) - £884,000

Arran Gateway/Brodick Harbour Regeneration (North Ayrshire) - £100,000

Glenboig Life Centre (North Lanarkshire) - £1m

Paisley Museum (Renfrewshire) - £4m

Great Tapestry Visitor Centre (Scottish Borders) - £1,180,000

Springhall Community Hub (South Lanarkshire) - £300,000

Maid of the Loch - Transforming Loch Lomond (West Dunbartonshire) - £950,000

Image caption The Moat Brae project in Dumfries will create a children's literature centre

Mr Stewart said: "I'm really pleased that 24 fantastic, locally-driven projects will benefit from this major injection of funding.

"Spanning the length and breadth of the country, they will help regenerate local areas, stimulate inclusive growth and create new jobs."

Cosla's environment and economy spokesman Steven Heddle said the fund was an "invaluable tool" to help deliver regeneration to communities.

"These diverse projects reflect the localised approaches being taken to help regenerate communities across the country, all of which will help deliver strong economic, social, and physical outcomes," he said.