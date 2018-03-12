Thieves have made off with an antique naval chest from a house in Dumfries and Galloway.

The incident happened at a house on Barhill Road in Dalbeattie some time between 3 and 10 March.

The Georgian chest - valued at about £1,000 - was a family heirloom and the only item taken.

Police said it was described as being in the form of a writing desk and had drawers down either side. They have appealed for information.

PC Lee-Ann Hawker said: "The house sits in its own grounds, however, is overlooked at the rear.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who may have been on the Barhill Road over the past week and who might have heard or seen anything suspicious.

"We would be keen to hear about any suspicious vehicle movements on that road over that period."