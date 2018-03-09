Image caption A brewery is one use being suggested for the prominent riverside building

A trampoline park, brewery and an arts centre are among a string of potential uses being suggested for a derelict riverside building in Dumfries.

Dumfries Historic Buildings Trust (DHBT) has secured an agreement to purchase part of Rosefield Mills.

A series of community events has produced a vision for a "flexible mix of uses" for the building.

It found there was no consensus on one single use, with the preference being for a range of options.

Charity PAS, which was commissioned to find community recommendations for the building's future, said people wanted to save the structure but also see it help regenerate the town.

They also wanted to see a development which would bring the nearby River Nith "alive", provide entertainment and recreation, encourage creativity and innovation and celebrate heritage.

Favoured options included:

a creative co-working space (cycle, furniture restoration, boat building and rental, classes)

entertainment area (bowling alley, climbing wall, trampoline park)

restaurant/café

craft farmers markets

food and drink production such as a start-up brewery or bakery

flexible performance space/exhibition space

arts centre

PAS project lead Julia Frost said they had been overwhelmed by the community response and enthusiasm.

"The people of Dumfries have come out in their hundreds to show their support for regenerating the building and turning it into something for the benefit of the whole of Dumfries and beyond," she said.

"Community aspirations are now directly informing development options.

"We work with a lot of communities in Scotland and this project has demonstrated that the community of Dumfries is a very special one indeed - a community capable of bringing dreams into reality.

"The early support for Dumfries and Galloway Council has been hugely important in moving this project forward."