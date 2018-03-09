Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened near to Foundry Lane in Stranraer

A greyhound has had to be put down after being attacked by another dog in Stranraer.

A woman was out walking her pet near Foundry Lane on Thursday at about 21:20 when the incident took place.

It was attacked by what police have described as a "light-brown and white Staffordshire bull terrier-type dog".

PC Hayley Buchanan said that due to the scale of the injuries inflicted on the greyhound, it had had to be put down by a vet.

"We are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen this incident or may know who owns the Staffordshire bull terrier-type dog," she said.

"The person seen with the dog is described as late 20s, slim build, wearing a grey hat and cream top."