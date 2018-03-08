South Scotland

Dumfries man in court over fatal A711 crash

Storm Drummond and Shaun Boyce Image copyright Police Scotland
Image caption Storm Drummond and Shaun Boyce died in the crash last year

A 32-year-old man has made a brief appearance in court at Dumfries following a road crash in which two people died in southern Scotland.

Shaun Boyce, 27, and Storm Drummond, 25, both from Dumfries, died in the accident on the A711 last April.

Gavin McKinnell, of Dumfries, appeared on a charge of causing death by dangerous driving.

No plea was made at Dumfries Sheriff Court and he was committed for further examination and released on bail.

