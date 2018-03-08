Dumfries man in court over fatal A711 crash
- 8 March 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 32-year-old man has made a brief appearance in court at Dumfries following a road crash in which two people died in southern Scotland.
Shaun Boyce, 27, and Storm Drummond, 25, both from Dumfries, died in the accident on the A711 last April.
Gavin McKinnell, of Dumfries, appeared on a charge of causing death by dangerous driving.
No plea was made at Dumfries Sheriff Court and he was committed for further examination and released on bail.