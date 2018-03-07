Image caption Smith admitted spray painting the mausoleum in Dumfries

A teenager who admitted spraying paint on the burial place of Scotland's national bard Robert Burns has been given a community payback order.

Connor Smith, 18, of Dumfries, carried out the vandalism at St Michael's churchyard in September.

A sheriff told him it was unacceptable behaviour but stepped back from giving him a prison sentence.

The payback order carries a condition he be under supervision for 18 months and carry out 240 hours' unpaid work.

Dumfries Sheriff Court heard that on the day of the incident, police had been alerted shortly before 09:00 to the damage and made a check on the town's CCTV system which led to Smith.

Image caption A number of graves in the area around Burns' final resting place were also daubed with graffiti

A can of purple spray paint was recovered from his nearby address in Wallace Street and he admitted to police that he was responsible.

Fiscal depute Lyndsay Hunter said: "The majority of clean-up work was carried out voluntarily with the council providing some of the materials.

"It was a matter of grave concern to the local community underlined by the comments that were made on social media."

A solicitor said Smith was currently living in accommodation in Stranraer but at the time was staying with his twin brother.

He had been out drinking prior to the incident and returned home to find his brother had left and felt he had been abandoned.

The court was told he was apologetic about his behaviour which he felt had lost him a lot of friends in Dumfries.