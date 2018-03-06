Image copyright Google Image caption Patrols and inquiries are continuing in the Moffat High Street area

Police say the death of a 17-year-old boy in southern Scotland is being treated as suspicious.

Emergency services were called out at about 20:48 on Monday to an address in Moffat where the teenager was found unconscious.

He was taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary but was later pronounced dead.

Police said investigations were at an early stage and officers remained at the scene in Moffat High Street.

'Tragic death'

Ch Insp Stephen Stiff said: "At this stage we are dealing with the tragic death of a 17-year-old man in Moffat.

"Officers are currently carrying out inquiries in the town, including door to door inquiries.

"I would like to take this opportunity to reassure the local community in Moffat that there is no danger to the public as a consequence of this incident."

He said officers would be carrying out inquiries and patrols in the area.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police or use the anonymous Crimestoppers service.