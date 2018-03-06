Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption The NHS and police are working together to speed up arranging assessment and care

A scheme which offers more options for police staff when dealing with someone with a mental health issue is being piloted in Dumfries and Galloway.

Scottish government funding has been used to provide joint training with the local NHS Crisis Assessment and Treatment Service known as CATS.

The new triage system has now been put in place.

It is designed to help police speed up the process of arranging assessment and care.

Supt Irvine Watson said they often came across people suffering a mental health episode or who might benefit from some intervention.

He said joint training and joint protocols had been set up with the NHS in the region.

'Crisis team'

"The focus of all that work has been to ensure that we have an efficient and effective and a timely intervention to some of the most vulnerable people in our community," he said.

Community mental health nurse Robert White said the aim was to ensure appropriate support was available around the clock.

"What we would like to do is offer the police the opportunity to contact the crisis team when they come across a person who maybe has a mental health concern," he said.

"The idea of the pathway is so that we can reduce the time that people seem to be in company with the police and spending time in A&E."