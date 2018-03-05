Image copyright Google Image caption The attack took place near the Santander Bank in Dumfries town centre on Sunday

A teenager was the victim of an "unprovoked attack" in front of his girlfriend in Dumfries town centre in the early hours of Sunday.

The 19-year-old was walking near the Santander Bank at about 00:05 when he was approached and assaulted.

He was knocked to the ground and punched a number of times.

Police said his 23-year-old girlfriend had tried to intervene and had dropped her mobile phone which was taken by the assailant as he fled the scene.

PC Fiona Sword said: "This appears to have been an unprovoked attack by this man, who then made off with a mobile phone when the opportunity arose.

"The man we want to trace is described as being in his early 20s, about 5ft 10in tall with short shaven hair and some facial hair and was wearing a black Polo Ralph Lauren puffa jacket, dark jeans and dark trainers.

"The victim was not seriously injured but was left shocked at the incident."

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police.