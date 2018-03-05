Image copyright Google

Fresh talks are planned in a long-running bid to see a bypass built around a Scottish Borders town.

The A7 Action Group wants to see the project get under way as quickly as possible in Selkirk.

Conservative MSP Rachael Hamilton contacted Transport Minister Humza Yousaf to invite him to meet the campaigners.

He has agreed to hold discussions with them about a bypass and other safety and maintenance issues on the A7.

Ms Hamilton, who also chairs the A7 Action Group, said she was sure local people would be "delighted" to be able to make their case.

"Selkirk needs a bypass and as chair I said I would campaign for its delivery," she said.

"This I hope is the first step in seeing it delivered for Selkirk."

'Successful outcome'

Marjorie McCreadie, of the action group, also welcomed the news of a meeting "at a date still to be arranged".

"A bypass for Selkirk has long been a priority of the action group and with this meeting the minister is fulfilling a promise he made to the group at a previous meeting," she said.

"On behalf of the group I welcome this announcement and look forward to a successful outcome."

A bypass for the town has been a long-standing aim of campaigners and in September 2016 residents voted resoundingly in favour of the move which has been discussed for more than a decade.