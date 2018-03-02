Image copyright Getty Images

A public inquiry into a wind farm near Hawick has been postponed due to bad weather.

The 10-day hearing into the 15-turbine Birneyknowe project was scheduled to start on Monday at Minto Golf Club.

However, the Scottish government's planning and environmental appeals division confirmed it would be put on hold.

It added that a decision on proceedings for the rest of the week would be taken on Monday.

Developers Banks Renewables said the project could provide a £2.5m community benefit fund to support local groups and good causes.

However, Scottish Borders councillors unanimously agreed to object to the project due to its landscape, visual and cultural impact.