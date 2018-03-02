Image copyright Andy McCandlish

A night trail run due to be staged in the Borders on Saturday has been cancelled due to the bad weather.

The Mighty Deerstalker - now in its 12th year - was scheduled to take place in Innerleithen.

However, organisers said their hopes of holding the event on a specially adapted route had been thwarted.

They said it had become "impossible to proceed" and cancelled the event, with all entries automatically transferred to next year

"We understand that the cancellation affects many, many people in different ways and, ultimately, we are all I think united by our wish to run this event and our disappointment at the outcome," said a spokesperson.

"However, we look forward to welcoming back our Rat Racers next year."