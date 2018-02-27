Image copyright PA Image caption The council also shut all its schools due to forecast snow earlier this year

Scottish Borders Council has decided to shut all its schools on Wednesday ahead of forecast snowfalls.

The local authority said they were "likely" to remain closed on Thursday due to the conditions anticipated.

It has also advised people not to travel unless "absolutely essential" during an amber warning from 06:00 on Wednesday to 18:00 on Thursday.

Chief executive Tracey Logan said the council would do all it could to support pupils working towards exams.

The council also shut all its schools for two days earlier this year due to forecast snow.