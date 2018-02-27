Image caption Councillors are set to meet in Dumfries to agree their budget plans and tax rates

The local authority with the lowest council tax rate in mainland Scotland looks set to agree a 3% increase.

The Labour and SNP administration in Dumfries and Galloway said the move would bridge a £10.7m funding gap.

It is part of budget plans which would see investment in anti-poverty measures, year-round free school meals, roads and school wireless technology.

Opposition Conservative councillors have also proposed a tax rise and a halt to the Whitesands flood scheme.

About half of Scotland's councils have already agreed their tax rates and decided on a 3% rise.

The Dumfries and Galloway authority looks likely to follow suit when it meets at its headquarters to agree the spending plans for 2018/19.

Dumfries and Galloway Council tax proposed changes Band 2017/18 charge 2018/19 charge A £720.31 £741.92 B £840.37 £865.58 C £960.42 £989.23 D £1,080.47 £1,112.88 E £1,419.62 £1,462.21 F £1,755.76 £1,808.43 G £2,115.92 £2,179.40 H £2,647.15 £2,726.56

Council Leader Elaine Murray said the increase in tax was necessary to protect services in the region.

However, she said the area was still likely to remain the one with the lowest council tax in mainland Scotland.

The council administration also hopes to see investment in major capital projects like Stranraer waterfront and the second phase of the Dumfries learning town scheme.

The Conservative group is also proposing a tax rise but it would halt a flood protection scheme in Dumfries in order to increase expenditure on roads.