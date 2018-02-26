Image caption The area around Brooke Street in Dumfries is in the running for the new award

They are streets I must have walked thousands of times.

I used to live at one end of Brooke Street in Dumfries with my primary school at the other end.

So it was something of a surprise to find it was a contender for a new award designed to recognise Britain's best walking neighbourhood.

Along with Queen Street, Cumberland Street and McLellan Street, it could be honoured as a prime spot for an urban stroll.

Image caption The recently overhauled Theatre Royal sits at the entrance to Queen Street

It is the only Scottish contender for the prize, launched by walking charity the Ramblers, celebrating places that "prioritise people on foot".

It wants to showcase towns and cities with well-connected pedestrian routes and green spaces.

Taking a stroll along those familiar streets nowadays, it is clear to see they have seen investment in recent times.

Emily Davie, street design project co-ordinator at Sustrans Scotland, nominated the area.

Image caption The area has been praised for its work to "prioritise people on foot"

She said its "security and sociability" had been "completely transformed" thanks to community involvement in its regeneration project.

"One of the most successful achievements of its new identity as a safe, pedestrian-friendly neighbourhood, is the sense of community it has created and the pride residents and business owners now take in their area," she said.

"Residents have formed a constituted community group, meaning they are now able to access funding to help maintain the improvements to their local area and build on the project legacy."

Image caption New street furniture has been part of efforts to improve the Dumfries streets

A range of improvements have been carried out - not all without controversy - but it has certainly been spruced up compared with a few years ago.

The revamp of the Theatre Royal on the corner of Queen Street has given the entrance to the area a more vibrant feel.

New street furniture, lighting and signage have also helped to make it feel more welcoming.

It now faces opposition from across England and Wales to take the award.

Image caption Dumfries faces opposition from nine other parts of Britain for the prize

Diglis in Worcestershire, Hackney and Walthamstow in London, Hastings Old Town, Kirkby Stephen in Cumbria, Newtown in Powys, Salford in Greater Manchester, Stocksbridge in South Yorkshire and Town Moor in Newcastle Upon Tyne are the other areas nominated.

Ramblers chief executive Vanessa Griffiths said: "The ten neighbourhoods shortlisted for our award have been designed or improved to prioritise people on foot.

"We're celebrating these areas, and asking more local authorities to think about how they could make small changes in design to improve walkability, to help improve the health and wellbeing of residents."

Voting for the prize is now open and runs until 14 March.

After that the streets of Dumfries will find out if they have what it takes to be rated the best in Britain.