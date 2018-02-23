Image copyright Scottish Borders Council Image caption Caroline Penman will take the seat vacated by Michelle Ballantyne

An independent candidate has won the by-election for a seat on Scottish Borders Council.

Caroline Penman will represent the Selkirkshire ward on the local authority.

She was one of seven candidates for the seat vacated by Conservative MSP Michelle Ballantyne after she resigned from the council.

The result was announced after a count at the local authority's headquarters in Newtown St Boswells.