Participants took to the streets of Jedburgh on Thursday for its traditional annual ba' game.

It is one of a number of towns in the Scottish Borders to stage such events.

Image copyright Dougie Johnston Image caption The ba' game in Jedburgh is reckoned to date back to the 1700s

Image copyright Dougie Johnston Image caption Two teams - the Uppies and the Doonies - do battle for the small leather ball

Image copyright PA Image caption The teams represent those living to the north and south of the town's Mercat Cross

Image copyright Dougie Johnston Image caption The boys' or callants' game takes place before the men's game later in the day

Image copyright Dougie Johnston Image caption The aim of the game is to carry a leather ball to a "goal" at either end of the town

Image copyright Dougie Johnston Image caption The Uppies try to take the ball towards the town's castle and the Doonies try to carry it towards the Jedwater

Image copyright PA Image caption The games often run on late into the evening racing to and fro through the heart of the town

