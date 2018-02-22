Image copyright Queen of the South Image caption Henderson was expected to be on the bench for Saturday's match

A Scottish Championship club is facing a selection headache after its reserve goalkeeper was hit by a runaway cow.

Queen of the South's Sam Henderson, 19, hurt his shoulder in the incident on his father's farm.

First choice goalkeeper Alan Martin is out with a thigh injury with Jack Leighfield standing in.

Henderson was on the bench for last weekend's draw with Morton and was expected to do the same against Dunfermline on Saturday.

However, the accident has meant he is facing a race to be fit.

Regular number one Martin is expected to be out for five to six weeks which meant Leighfield played at the weekend.

That saw youth team keeper Henderson promoted to the bench last Saturday.

He was expected to take the same spot for the clash with Dunfermline this weekend which is vital to the Dumfries side's promotion play-off hopes.

The club confirmed Henderson had been struck by a cow and injured his shoulder and was now an injury doubt.