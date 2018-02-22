South Scotland

By-election under way for Scottish Borders Council seat

  • 22 February 2018
Scottish Borders Council Image copyright Google

Voting has started in a by-election for a seat on Scottish Borders Council.

Seven candidates are seeking to represent the Selkirkshire ward on the local authority.

Polling stations across the area are open from 07:00 to 22:00 with the contest decided by the Single Transferrable Vote system.

The count will take place at council headquarters in Newtown St Boswells on Friday with the result expected before lunchtime.

