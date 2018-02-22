By-election under way for Scottish Borders Council seat
Voting has started in a by-election for a seat on Scottish Borders Council.
Seven candidates are seeking to represent the Selkirkshire ward on the local authority.
Polling stations across the area are open from 07:00 to 22:00 with the contest decided by the Single Transferrable Vote system.
The count will take place at council headquarters in Newtown St Boswells on Friday with the result expected before lunchtime.