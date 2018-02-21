Image copyright Scottish Fire and Rescue Service Image caption The car ended up on its roof in a burn near Annan

A woman is being treated for minor head injuries after her car ended up on its roof in a burn.

The incident happened on the B723 near Annan at about 08:20.

Emergency services were called out to the incident and passers-by also assisted in getting the woman to safety.

A police spokesman described it as a "lucky escape" and said the woman, who was the only person in the vehicle, had swerved to avoid an animal.