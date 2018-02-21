South Scotland

Lucky escape as car flips into burn near Annan

  • 21 February 2018
Car in burn Image copyright Scottish Fire and Rescue Service
Image caption The car ended up on its roof in a burn near Annan

A woman is being treated for minor head injuries after her car ended up on its roof in a burn.

The incident happened on the B723 near Annan at about 08:20.

Emergency services were called out to the incident and passers-by also assisted in getting the woman to safety.

A police spokesman described it as a "lucky escape" and said the woman, who was the only person in the vehicle, had swerved to avoid an animal.

Image copyright Scottish Fire and Rescue Service
Image caption The woman suffered only minor injuries in the accident

