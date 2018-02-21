Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Experts are examining if the marks left on the abbey can be removed

Vandals have targeted one of the historic abbeys in the Scottish Borders.

A member of the public contacted police after finding marks on a wall in the cloisters area of the site in Kelso on Sunday afternoon.

Officers are liaising with Historic Environment Scotland to establish if the stains, possibly caused by mud, can be removed.

Anyone with information has been asked to come forward.

Image copyright Getty Images

PC Craig Hood said: "At this time we do not know if the damage is permanent, or if it can be cleaned off.

"Nevertheless, this is a reckless and unnecessary act of vandalism that cannot be tolerated.

"Anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity within the abbey, or who can help us trace those responsible is asked to come forward."