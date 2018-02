Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Calum McMorrin died in the crash on the A710 in Dumfries and Galloway in August 2016

A motorist has admitted a careless driving charge following a crash which claimed the life of a 24-year-old motorcyclist near Southerness.

Calum McMorrin, of Kirkintilloch, died when his bike was involved in a collision with a car in August 2016.

Dumfries Sheriff Court heard that Bhawna Sodhi, 40, of Edinburgh, had been attempting to turn with a limited view of oncoming vehicles.

Her case was continued for a month for background reports.