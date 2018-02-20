Image copyright Other Image caption The Tour O' The Borders event starts and finishes in Peebles

Two men have been charged following claims that cyclists were attacked during an event in the Scottish Borders.

Participants in last September's Tour O' The Borders alleged they were confronted on the route which starts and finishes in Peebles.

Police Scotland said two men - aged 60 and 71 - had been charged in connection with an incident at the event.

A spokesman added that a report would be submitted to the procurator fiscal.