Two charged after Tour O' The Borders cyclist attack claims
- 20 February 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two men have been charged following claims that cyclists were attacked during an event in the Scottish Borders.
Participants in last September's Tour O' The Borders alleged they were confronted on the route which starts and finishes in Peebles.
Police Scotland said two men - aged 60 and 71 - had been charged in connection with an incident at the event.
A spokesman added that a report would be submitted to the procurator fiscal.