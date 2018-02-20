Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption David Ormerod was last seen in the Closeburn area on 10 February

Police have appealed for public help in tracing a teenager last seen in a south of Scotland village 10 days ago.

David Ormerod, 16, of Closeburn, was last seen in the area on 10 February.

He has been described as 5ft 10in tall, of slim build with a north east of England accent and has links to Dumfries, Newcastle, Thornhill, Huddersfield and Cumbernauld.

Insp Claire Walker said he was a vulnerable teenager and they were treating his disappearance seriously.

"We have dedicated officers involved in the search and are visiting his known friends and family to try and trace him," she said.

"If anyone is found to be hiding David they may find themselves being arrested for their troubles.

"Anyone with information as to David's whereabouts should contact police on 101."