Image copyright Scottish Borders Council Image caption The council will meet at its Newtown St Boswells headquarters to set its budget

Scottish Borders Council is to meet to agree its budget and tax rate for the next financial year.

The Conservative/independent ruling coalition wants to increase council tax by 3% and remove 35 full-time posts from the payroll.

Its budget would also see £22m invested in the region's roads and bridges over the next three years.

Opposition SNP and Lib Dem councillors have also proposed a 3% tax rise but with different spending priorities.

Scottish Borders Council administration budget plans £89m schools estate spend over 10 years £79m on roads and bridges over the same period £8.3m towards Hawick flood scheme

35 full-time posts removed from payroll

3% increase in council tax

£2.1m for outdoor community spaces over three years Scottish Borders Council

Council leader Shona Haslam said the budget would "improve the lives of Borderers".

A £4.8m specialist dementia residential facility and £2m towards re-opening Reston station are among the administration's plans.

Ms Haslam said the tax increase would be only the second in 10 years during which time funding had reduced and demand for services had risen.

The administration said it hoped to avoid any compulsory redundancies.

Scottish Borders Council proposed council tax changes Band 2017/18 charge Proposed 2018/19 charge A £744.35 £766.68 B £868.40 £894.46 C £992.46 £1,022.24 D £1,116.52 £1,150.02 E £1,466.98 £1,510.99 F £1,814.35 £1,868.78 G £2,186.52 £2,252.11 H £2,735.47 £2,817.54

The SNP and Liberal Democrat opposition has offered a joint alternative budget.

It said it would dedicate another £16m "to keep the school building programme on track" - funding another two new high schools.

It would also spend another £2m on roads, and set up a £1.2m "fairness fund" to tackle poverty and isolation.

Last year the Scottish government ended its long-running council tax freeze, allowing local authorities to raise the basic rate by a maximum of 3%.