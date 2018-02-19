Image copyright Google Image caption The break-in took place at the Dumfries and Galloway Golf Club at the weekend

Thieves have made off with a chainsaw and other tools in a break-in at a golf club in Dumfries.

The raid was carried out at the Dumfries and Galloway Golf Club on Castle Douglas Road some time between Saturday and Sunday.

A shed was broken into and a blue chest full of tools and the Stihl chainsaw were taken.

Police said the value of the goods taken was more than £2,000 and have appealed for witnesses.

PC Ruairidh Matthews said: "We want to hear from anyone who may have been at the golf club over the weekend if they saw or heard anything suspicious.

"We are also interested in hearing about any strange vehicles in the vicinity of the club over this time."