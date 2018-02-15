Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Shaun Clelland was jailed for eight years at the High Court in Glasgow

A man who kicked and stamped on a stranger despite claiming to have sore feet has been jailed for eight years.

Shaun Clelland attacked Mark McLaren, 37, as he stood at a bus stop in Dumfries last April. He also hit him with a bottle and punched him.

The 35-year-old pled guilty last month to assaulting Mr McLaren to his severe injury and danger of life.

At the High Court in Glasgow, Lady Rae told Clelland he had an "unenviable" criminal record and jailed him.

The court had previously heard how Clelland was caught after police found Mr McLaren's mobile phone at his home.

'High risk offender'

The judge said: "This was a vicious, unprovoked alcohol-fuelled assault on an innocent member of the public.

"You then robbed him when he was seriously injured on the ground.

"You were on early release from a crime of serious assault.

"You are assessed as a violent, high risk offender, particularly when under the influence of alcohol."

'Little recollection'

Clelland will be supervised for a further three years upon his release.

The court had been told how witnesses were left shocked as he attacked Mr McLaren. The victim's head and face were described as "covered in blood".

His injuries were said to be life-threatening and he needed surgery for a punctured lung.

Ewen Roy, defending, said Clelland had "little recollection" of the crime.

Despite being able to kick and stamp on his victim, Mr Roy also said Clelland apparently suffered foot problems after a previous fall from the third floor of a building.