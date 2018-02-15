Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Youth Beatz is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year with Rudimental due to appear

The headline acts have been unveiled for what is billed as Scotland's biggest free music festival.

Sigala, Jax Jones, Rudimental and Maggie Lindemann will play Youth Beatz on 30 June and 1 July.

The festival is moving location this year from Dock Park in Dumfries to the town's Park Farm.

Dumfries and Galloway Council said it was proud to continue to support the "vibrant community event" which was of "such benefit" to the region.

Image caption Jax Jones is one of the headline acts announced for Youth Beatz

Ronnie Nicholson, who chairs the Nithsdale area committee, said: "We're delighted that the festival's main event has expanded to two days, with the highly popular fringe festival running for eight days prior to this, and the interactive hard hitting drama The Toon will also be making a highly anticipated return.

"Youth Beatz will continue to deliver the same high quality experience that the people of Dumfries and Galloway have come to enjoy so much."

Image caption Maggie Lindemann will be among the performers at Park Farm

The event will also see an expansion of the educational drama The Toon.

Dumfries Provost Tracey Little said the festival and The Toon were "central" to council values and inspired young people to take on an active role in their community.

"I am sure the festival will continue to build on its previous successes in order to make it the best Youth Beatz yet," she said.