Plans for a multi-million pound investment near to the Borders Railway terminus have been unveiled.

Edinburgh-based developers New Land Assets (NLA) are behind the project in Tweedbank.

They said the scheme could create up to 100 job opportunities in the area and would include a hotel, supermarket, coffee shop and petrol station.

The public will be able to have their say on the plans at Tweedbank Community Centre on 14 March.

NLA said the creation of the Borders Gateway could help attract further investment in the area.

The proposals would be sited at the corner of Tweedbank Drive and the main A6091.

'Lot of excitement'

Duncan Hamilton, managing director of NLA, said: "Piggy-backing on the success of the reopening of the Borders Railway, we are delighted to bring forward these exciting plans at the Borders Gateway site."

He said they would "deliver new and additional facilities" and also create "new job opportunities for local people".

"The feedback we have already received has been really positive and there is a lot of excitement about our investment," he said.

"We have talked to a lot of people already but we want to talk to more people and get their views."

A public consultation on the plans is planned on 14 March at Tweedbank Community Centre from 14:00 to 20:00.