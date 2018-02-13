Noel Gallagher to headline Electric Fields

Image copyright Reuters

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds will headline the Electric Fields festival in Dumfries and Galloway this summer.

Organisers say it will be one of the most intimate festival performances of the former Oasis star's career.

He will be joined by Leftfield and James at the three-day event at Drumlanrig Castle.

Young Fathers, Teenage Fanclub, Idlewild and The Coral have also been booked to play at the festival, which runs from August 30 until September 1.

The festival is now in its fifth year and last year it received a nomination for best family festival at the UK Festival Awards.

Festival co-founder Nick Roberts said: "This is going to be so fun, I honestly can't wait.

"We've been working really hard over the past few years, and we're just chuffed to be able to be putting on what's set to be another great weekend of music, with our always excellent audience, in such a beautiful setting!"