Woman, 82, struck by car at Dumfries roundabout

  • 12 February 2018
Image caption The accident happened next to a mini roundabout on Lochfield Road

An 82-year-old woman is in a serious condition in hospital after being struck by a car in Dumfries.

The accident happened next to a mini roundabout on the town's Lochfield Road at about 11:00 on Sunday.

Police said the woman was knocked to the ground in the incident involving a silver Vauxhall Astra.

They have appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet come forward to contact them as soon as possible.

