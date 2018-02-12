'Iconic' site investment plan unveiled
Historic Environment Scotland (HES) has unveiled an investment plan for some of Scotland's "most iconic sites".
The programme - which will see £12m spent in 2018/19 - aims to enhance the condition of buildings and improve the visitor experience.
HES said it hoped to have a similar annual budget for upgrades of its properties until 2021/22.
A total of 20 sites out of its estate have been earmarked as a priority for investment under the plans.
HES said this year had already seen working carried out on sites including Midhowe in Orkney, Dunkeld Cathedral, Dumbarton Castle and Lochleven Castle.
Chief executive Alex Paterson said: "These are ambitious plans which will set new standards for the care of our properties and provide world class visitor attractions with outstanding visitor experiences.
"We're building on the success of recent years which have seen record numbers of visitors to many of Scotland's historic sites.
"We've already effectively started our investment programme, with many projects already under way across the country and are in a strong position to deliver on the identified priorities designed to help bring social, economic and environmental benefits for Scotland."
The investment will see facilities enhanced at Edinburgh Castle, repair work on the main spire at Glasgow Cathedral and an augmented reality app for Caerlaverock Castle near Dumfries.
Other sites identified on the priority list are:
- Urquhart Castle
- Linlithgow Palace
- Holyrood Park
- Doune Castle
- St Andrews Cathedral
- Fort George
- Melrose Abbey
- Stirling Castle
- Dallas Dhu Distillery
- Craigmillar Castle
- Duff House
- Iona Abbey
- Tantallon Castle
- Kilchurn Castle
- Blackness Castle
- Dumbarton Castle
- Arbroath Abbey
Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop welcomed the investment plans.
She said HES offered a "strong return for our economy" with £528m generated in 2017, supporting an estimated 15,300 full time jobs.