A date has been set for a public inquiry into a wind farm near Hawick opposed by Scottish Borders Council.

A 10-day hearing into the 15-turbine Birneyknowe project will start on 5 March at Minto Golf Club.

Banks Renewables said the project could provide a £2.5m community benefit fund to support local groups and good causes.

However, councillors unanimously agreed to object due to its landscape, visual and cultural impact.