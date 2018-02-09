Wind farm near Hawick heads to public inquiry
A date has been set for a public inquiry into a wind farm near Hawick opposed by Scottish Borders Council.
A 10-day hearing into the 15-turbine Birneyknowe project will start on 5 March at Minto Golf Club.
Banks Renewables said the project could provide a £2.5m community benefit fund to support local groups and good causes.
However, councillors unanimously agreed to object due to its landscape, visual and cultural impact.