South Scotland

Wind farm near Hawick heads to public inquiry

  • 9 February 2018
Wind farm Image copyright Getty Images

A date has been set for a public inquiry into a wind farm near Hawick opposed by Scottish Borders Council.

A 10-day hearing into the 15-turbine Birneyknowe project will start on 5 March at Minto Golf Club.

Banks Renewables said the project could provide a £2.5m community benefit fund to support local groups and good causes.

However, councillors unanimously agreed to object due to its landscape, visual and cultural impact.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites