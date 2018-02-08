Groove Armada to headline Eden Festival

Image caption Groove Armada have been announced as one of the headline acts at the festival

Groove Armada have been unveiled as one of the headline acts for this year's Eden Festival.

They will join Submotion Orchestra and DJ Super Hans from TV's Peep Show, who are among more than 300 performers taking part in the event in Dumfries and Galloway.

Described by organisers as "Scotland's most eclectic festival", it celebrates its 10th anniversary this year.

The event takes place from 7 to 10 June on the Raehills Estate near Beattock.

Image copyright Colin Colthart Image caption TV fitness guru Mr Motivator is a regular at the festival and will be there again this year

Director Meredith Langley Vine said: "This year is our 10th anniversary and it's going to be a really special one.

"We're excited to be inviting back some of the best acts that have played over the last decade."

A crowd of about 10,000 fans is expected to descend on the site for the festival.

Other acts taking part include Shooglenifty, Plump DJs, Stanton Warriors, Colonel Mustard and the Dijon 5 and Eden regular Mr Motivator.