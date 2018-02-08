South Scotland

Dumfries man Michael Reid identified as Amisfield crash victim

  • 8 February 2018
A701 Image copyright Google
Image caption The A701 at Amisfield near Dumfries was shut for several hours after the crash

Police have identified the victim of a crash involving a pick-up and a tanker on the A701 in southern Scotland.

Michael Reid, 63, from Dumfries, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident near Amisfield at about 13:50 on Wednesday.

He was driving the Iveco Daily pick-up involved in the collision.

The driver of the Scania lorry - a 55-year-old man from Dumfries - was not injured. Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Sgt Leigh McCulloch said: "A full crash scene investigation was carried out and the road was closed until around 23:00 on Wednesday night."

Police want to hear from anyone who saw the crash.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites