Image copyright Raibeart MacAoidh Image caption The new turbines would take the total at the Windy Standard site to more than 80

A council has been advised not to object to proposals to expand a wind farm in the Galloway hills.

The scheme would see 20 turbines added to the current 66 already in operation at Windy Standard north of Carsphairn.

The Scottish government will make the final decision but Dumfries and Galloway Council is being consulted on the scheme.

Planning officials have concluded the impact of the development would not be sufficient to oppose it.

A report to councillors noted "significant landscape, visual and cumulative effects" from the project.

'Materially different'

However, it said it would be difficult to argue that the scheme would be "materially different" to other wind farms approved in the area.

On that basis, it has recommended the council does not object to the development.

It has added a list of conditions it would like to see attached to the project if it does receive the green light.

They include limits on noise levels and the times at which construction work can be carried out.