Van and tanker crash shuts A701 at Amisfield
- 7 February 2018
A van and tanker have been involved in a "serious collision" in the south of Scotland.
Emergency services were called out to the incident on the A701 at Amisfield north of Dumfries at about 14:00.
The road at the scene of the accident has been closed and diversions are being put in place.
Motorists have been advised to expect delays on the route and have been asked by police to try to avoid the area if possible.