A woman has been treated in hospital after her car crashed into a sea loch in Wigtownshire.

It happened in the early hours of the morning close to the Loch Ryan Sailing Club at Kirkcolm near Stranraer.

It sparked a search and rescue operation involving the Stranraer lifeboat, coastguard units and police.

The casualty managed to make it to shore and was taken to the Galloway Community Hospital suffering from mild hypothermia.

Meanwhile, police and other emergency services were involved in rescuing a man from the River Nith in Dumfries late on Sunday night.

He was taken to Dumfries Infirmary for medical checks.